Shreyas Talpade won hearts with his dubbing for Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise. He has lent his voice again on the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stormed theaters upon its release on December 5, 2024. As excitement among fans grows, the Poster Boys actor recently shared insights into his unique approach to voicing the much-loved character of Pushpa Raj.

The Cotton Trick: Behind-The-Scenes Insights Of Pushpa 2: The Rule

The sequel’s storyline is grittier, with Pushpa facing even bigger challenges. Shreyas explained that this raised the stakes for his performance, requiring him to push boundaries. From modulating his voice to expressing aggression to capturing Pushpa’s subtle emotions, every detail was carefully crafted to ensure the character’s essence came through in the Hindi version.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shreyas Talpade revealed a unique trick he used while dubbing for Pushpa 2. He shared that he placed cotton in his mouth during the dubbing process, which helped him create the rough, rugged tone needed to bring authenticity to Pushpa’s character.

Talking about his experience, Shreyas said, “This time the character has more swag. So, the swag had to be maintained. In the first part, he was rising. Now he is confident. This is his rule, and that rule had to be seen. You can see his body language, but the voice had to match that. The whole fact that “I’m ruling” had to come in the right manner.”

He further added, “I’m glad that as an artist I got to add some value to the film. Also, this time Pushpa is either drinking or chewing tobacco or even smoking at times. So, to match all of that was difficult. I put cotton in my mouth while dubbing those lines.”

About the Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up directly where the storyline of the first installment left off. The film, Directed by Sukumar, again stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the protagonists. Additionally, Fahadh Faasil reprises his role as the lead antagonist.

While the sequel has just begun its theatrical run, it broke several box office records on its opening day. In terms of box office collections, the film earned ₹178 crore in net collection across India on its first day. Globally, the sequel grossed around ₹279.94 crore. Overall, it will be interesting to see how much the second installment earns by the end of its first week.

