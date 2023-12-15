Actor Shreyas Talpade has suffered a heart attack, and the actor has been immediately treated with angioplasty in a hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri. He is recovering now, and more updates on his health are awaited. The news about the actor’s health broke last night, and fans have been praying for him to get well soon.

For the unversed, Shreyas started shooting with Akshay Kumar for Welcome 3, which has been titled Welcome To The Jungle. He had a fun day on the sets, where he joked around and had fun as usual, and he was doing perfectly fine until then.

After the shoot wrapped, Shreyas Talpade went home and complained to his wife about uneasiness. As his staff immediately took him to the hospital, he collapsed and fell on the way itself.

The doctors updated his family about the unfortunate and sudden health scare, and the actor had to undergo an angioplasty immediately. The actor is currently in ICU and is recovering well.

Welcome To The Jungle Shoot

While Shreyas Talpade takes care of his health, a report by Bollywood Life suggests that his absence will not affect the current schedule of the film by Akshay Kumar. The shoot will proceed as planned, and Shreyas will join Welcome To The Jungle’s team once he recovers. It has also been reported that the schedule for the film is a small one since the Christmas and New Year holidays are around the corner. So Shreyas‘ absence would not affect much, and he will shoot for his parts later while the rest of the team proceeds with the schedule as per the plan.

The Voice Of Pushpa!

For the unversed, Shreyas Talpade has re-claimed the love of audiences as the voice of Pushpa star Allu Arjun. Shreyas has dubbed for Allu Arjun in the Hindi Version of the film. His future commitments might include Pushpa 2 for sure.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Will Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Franchise Box Office Lead To 1000 Crore Total With Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3 & Housefull 5? 10 Films & No Flops!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News