Shreyas Talpade Thanks Bollywood Stars For Rejecting Roles That Were Passed On To Him: "If It's Written In My Destiny..."

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe’, ‘Iqbal’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, shared how all of his roles were given to him as a second choice after someone else had said no to them.

He made the revelation recently on his YouTube channel Ninerasas.

In the video, Shreyas Talpade thanked the stars for rejecting these roles as that paved a way for these opportunities to reach him.

Shreyas Talpade said: “I am so happy that I have got these opportunities, and I don’t think that who was the first choice matters. If it’s written in my destiny, it is bound to come to me, and I keep this positive outlook towards everything in life.”

Shreyas is currently looking forward to being seen in upcoming movies Emergency, Kartam Bhuktam, and Single Salmaa. Another one of his amazing series is Majhi Tujhi Reshimgaath.

