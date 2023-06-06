Shahid Kapoor is one of the actors who has shown his versatility through his acting chops. From playing Hamlet’s adapted character Haider to Kaminey’s Guddu to Kabir Singh, he has done all genres of roles. For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat (2018), Shahid played King Maharawal Ratan Singh’s role and got immense appreciation from his fans. However, did he like himself in the movie?

In a recent media interaction, Shahid spilt beans about his character in Padmaavat and revealed that he didn’t like himself in it. Why? Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, when Shahid Kapoor was asked to refer to one character that he would like to play differently if given a chance, he picked Padmaavat’s character. He said, “I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I did not bring out other elements of that personality, I got stuck in a headspace. I am being candid, maybe other people liked me, but I did not.”

For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat also starred Deepika Padukone, who played Padmavati, and Ranveer Singh, who portrayed Allauddin Khilji.

Earlier in another interview with DNA, Shahid Kapoor had shared that he felt like an outsider on the sets of Padmaavat. He had revealed, “I’m used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I was like an outsider. When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in an action-thriller, Bloody Daddy. The film will stream on Jio Cinemas from June 9.

Well, what are your opinions about Shahid Kapoor’s role as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Maintained A Distance With Hrithik Roshan On Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Sets Post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s Major Box Office Success

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News