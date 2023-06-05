Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan is undoubtedly one of the most controversial shows in India. As various celebrities share some steamy gossip on the show’s couch, it straight away goes to making headlines. As it has been years since the show has begun, it has seen breakups, new linkups, and massive controversies, but Redditors think that one thing that has not changed is host KJo’s questions. As a clip from an old episode featuring John Abraham is making rounds on Reddit, netizens are massively trolling the host.

John Abraham was joined by his Dostana co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan for the episode of Koffee With Karan. Tarun Mansukhani helmed the 2008 movie while KJo bankrolled it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A clip from a years-old episode is making rounds on Reddit featuring John Abraham playing the iconic but infamous rapid-fire round on KWK. In the clip, Karan Johar asked a series of questions to John, including who he would hook up with if he woke up as gay, his wildest fantasy, the strangest rumour he has heard about himself, and the one woman he would cheat on Bipasha (Basu) for.” For the unversed,

John Abraham quickly replied to all the questions and revealed his quirky side. He expressed his wish to hook up with Brad Pitt and quipped, “one?” when asked who would be the one woman he would cheat on Bipasha for. While viewers were unbothered by John’s answers, they brutally trolled Karan Johar for his questions.

A Redditor said, “Karan’s questions have not evolved one bit,” while another penned, “The one woman you would cheat on Bipasha for, wtf? What kinda question is that? Karan is freaking annoying.”

“He asked shahid same question on kareena… he said no one, pretty saif answer then,” wrote a third one.

A fourth user claimed, “Karan was mean to priyanka , swooning over John, and pumping up abhishek in this episode.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Hated Salman Khan & Wanted To Stay Away From Him After Andaz Apna Apna, “I Found Him Rude & Inconsiderate…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News