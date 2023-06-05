Ibrahim Ali Khan recently enjoyed sister Sara Ali Khan’s new release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also starring Vicky Kaushal. Mom Amrita Singh also accompanied the duo. However, Ibrahim caught everyone’s attention after he was visibly irritated while he made an exit from the theatre.

A video going viral on the internet shows Ibrahim, getting irritated with the paps and saying cranky things while he rushes towards his car. As Ibrahim gets mobbed with cameras, he tries to sneak away amid the pushes and pulls.

Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen asking people to give him space. He even says, “Film ki heroine udhar hai” gesturing to the cameras to cover Sara Ali Khan instead. Netizens had a field day reacting to Ibrahim’s behaviour and most of them took digs at Sara’s film to be the reason behind her brother’s grumpy reaction.

However, some even defended the upcoming actor saying the paps were trying to capture him too closely which irritated him. A user wrote, “Muh m hi camera ghusa rahe h yar koi bhi chidh jaye!” Another comment said, “Bro uske muh me camera leke ghusoge to aisa hi react karega na he is not at all wrong have some decency!”

Another user brutally trolled him and wrote, “Lgta he apni soateli mom pe gaya hai.” Another comment read, “Itta attitude to Shah Rukh Khan ka beta bhi nhi deta.” One user commented, “Beta ka attitude toh aisa jaise ki 10 15 hit movie diye ho isne.” One more user took a dig at him and wrote, “Tutla raha ye … 1 thecond he said ?”

One user blamed Sara Ali Khan’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and wrote, “Bichara chidhhh hee gya sara ji overacting Har Jagah dekh dekh kar.”

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh on her Instagram story as they together watched her film in a theatre. She captioned it as “Sunday spent sah-parivar in the cinema.” On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon make his film debut and Sara will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan.

