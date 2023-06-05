Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone bonding at Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani reunion grabbed many eyeballs. The pictures are viral all over the internet and raised questions around how exes could be such good friends. But an insider now reveals that the actor was busy spending more time with Kalki Koechlin than his leading actress. Scroll below for details about their insightful conversations!

As most know, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani recently clocked 10 years. The entire team including director Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur and others, got together to reminisce their time together on sets. They were all twinning in black and the pictures sent fans in a meltdown. They were all seen smiling in most glimpses but Deepika laughing while holding Ranbir from behind turned out to be major friendship goals after their bitter past.

A source close to Bollywood Life now claims while the pictures might narrate a different tale, the reality is altogether different. Ranbir Kapoor was busy having detailed conversations about Raha with Kalki Koechlin, who’s a mother to a three-year-old daughter, Sappho. He had a lot of questions as he’s recently welcomed parenthood and spent hours discussing it with his YJHD co-star. Karan Johar, who’s also blessed with Yash and Roohi, joined them and shared his experiences.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was busy having conversations regarding film-making with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji and others. They were reportedly having a “creative” chat while Ranbir Kapoor remained busy with his “personal conversations” with Kalki Koechlin.

Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt, and the duo welcomed their first daughter Raha in November 2022. Meanwhile, Deepika tied the knot with her husband, Ranveer Singh, in November 2018.

