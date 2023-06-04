There was a time when Deepika Padukone’s dating life was among the most extensive discussions in the industry. Ever since the actress made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om after her few modelling gigs, Deepika was among the most popular actresses. There was a time when the Piku star was linked with cricketers MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh at the same time. Shah Rukh Khan once saw an opportunity to tease the two sportspersons and pulled their legs.

Deepika began her journey in showbiz with a few modelling gigs and got her breakthrough with her debut film Om Shanti Om. The actress played two different roles in the movie, Shanti Priya and Sandy, opposite SRK’s Om.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Shah Rukh Khan once hosted a show in which the players of both Indian and Pakistani cricket teams were invited. During the show, SRK shared his fondness for cricket and how he celebrates whenever either of the teams win as his late father belonged to Peshawar, Pakistan. Moving ahead, the actor called then-Indian skipper MS Dhoni on stage and teased him with Deepika’s name.

The actor said, “What I want to tell you is, I am working with a heroine named Deepika, maybe you’ve not heard of her.” Revealing his savage side, Dhoni quickly said, “Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) knows her.” Adding to tease Yuvraj Singh, SRK said, “Yes, yes, Yuvi knows her, she’s his sister,” leaving everyone crack up. Yuvi was then spotted making a playful gesture of hitting Dhoni.

Well, this could not stop Shah Rukh Khan from continue pulling Captain Cool’s leg as he continued, “Like I said, you might not know who she is but she has done a song with me called Aankhon Mein Teri. We would start the song and she would suddenly change the words. She would start singing a song from another film. Mahi Ve.” As the Pathaan star crooned the song, Dhoni proved he was unbothered by saying, “That’s the way…” Watch the video here.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Javed Sheikh Calls It An Honour To Play Shah Rukh Khan’s Father In ‘Om Shanti Om’ & Gets Brutally Trolled By Pakistanis For Having Zero ‘Self-Respect’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News