Actor Javed Sheikh was a well-recognised name in the Hindi Film Industry till the ban on Pakistani artists happened. Now the actor recently opened up on playing Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Om Shanti Om. He was approached by director Farah Khan for the film and he felt honoured to do it.

In an interview for a YouTube channel, Sheikh opened up about working in Om Shanti Om. He recalled working with Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder on Jaan-E-Mann starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta. It was there that he met the filmmaker and was advised by her to settle in India. He asked her to find an apartment and she did that as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later Farah Khan approached Javed Sheikh for Om Shanti Om with looks and costumes, finalised. When he was asked for his remuneration, he clarified, it would be nothing which surprised everyone. He said, “Their manager came to me, and said they needed to sign the contract. I said, ‘Yes’. ‘What will be your fee?’ I said I won’t take any money.”

In an interview with Gloss Etc by Maliha Rehman the actor had a one-on-one conversation and opened his heart out on many things. He continued the story about Om Shanti Om‘s casting and his fees and said “The thing is that firstly it’s a matter of honour for me that I am playing Shah Rukh’s father in his biggest film ever. India has so many actors. You choose anyone and they will be ready to take on this role. But Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan choosing me is a thing of honour for me. That’s why, because of Farah and Shah Rukh, I will not take any money.”

After listening to Javed’s demand, the Om Shanti Om team was perplexed. To ease it down for everyone he said, “You go and tell Shah Rukh I will take just one rupee. I’m not joking. When they sent me the first cheque, it was shocking itself.” His demand was taken care of.

Commenting on Pakistani artists’ chances of working in the Hindi Film Industry he said, “Our political relations with Hindustan are not well these days, ever since BJP came into power. Maybe it will be better if a party other than BJP comes into power.” He was brutally trolled for his comments on a story shared by Instagram handle parhlo_official.

A user wrote, “Sahi to diye 1 rupay nazar kahan aye yai om shanti om main.” Another user commented, “Matlab oqaat k hisaab se he charge keeya na. Awwwww how modest.” One more comment read, “Aisi post kr k Indians ko Mazak urane ka moqa mat diya krain.” One more fan called him out and wrote, “”Honor to be Shahrukh Khan’s father”? Why? Is there not any honor left in your own country? With your own people? Bollywood gives two shits to Pakistan and its artists in reality. And you guys are becoming slaves of their one moment of fame and popularity. What a shame. Why did people even waste their lives to establish Pakistan when there are people like you who exist in it.”

People even called him out for having zero self-esteem, no respect.

What do you think about the trolls and attacks the actor is receiving? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can see the clip of his interview shared by Maliha Rehman on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: KRK Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui “You Look Lukkha” While Reacting To His ‘No One Offered Him Big Budget Film’ Statement, Gets Called ‘Kamaal Racist Khan’ By Trolls

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News