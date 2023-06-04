From the past some time, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news for making shocking yet explosive claims about the industry. A couple of days back, we reported Nawaz’s latest statement about not being offered big-budget films to him or to other actors like Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and others. He had also said that they keep calling them great actors, but no one offers them a 50 crore film. Now KRK has reacted to his latest statement while calling him ‘Lukkha’.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “Nawazuddin said in his recent interview that nobody had offered him a big-budget film as a solo hero. Dear Nawazuddin pls watch your face in the mirror, and you will come to know that it’s really too much if somebody is giving you a small side role also. Because you look Lukkha.”

Soon after KRK’s Tweet surfaced, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fans bashed the self-proclaimed critic and trolled him for being racist. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “bhai uski itni kharab shakal hai fir bhi usko movie’s mili aapko to.” While another said, “Kamal bhai phir to bohat he south actors ko dekhlo aur nana patekar ko dekhlo shakal se nahi acting ani chaiye.”

A third user wrote, “Kamaal main racist comment maat karo yaar woh actor hai koi model nahi.”

Fourth one wrote, “KRK tu bhi lukka hi dikhta hai. Nawaj is a great actor and you are a big mouth stupid.” “Have you ever thought about looking at yourself in the mirror?” wrote a fifth user.

A sixth one said, “He is far better looking than you are. More importantly I bet his heart is cleaner than yours.”

Earlier in an interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had told Zoom Entertainment, “Today, mediocre actors are getting attention because they have money and powerful friends who hype them up and create opportunities for them. Because these mediocre actors have such powerful friends in the industry, we know that we cannot speak against them. Be it Irrfan Khan or Manoj Bajpayee, nobody has made a big film with us. They keep calling us great actors, but no one has ever invested in Rs 50 crore in us.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s Tweet on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s comment? Do let us know.

