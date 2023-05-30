Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, and he has impressed the audience with his effortless acting talent but the struggle to reach this point was not easy at all. Bajpayee became a victim of people’s preconceived notion of how a hero should look, and they would say rude things to his face. After being in the profession for so many years and being lauded for his work, the actor recalled his struggling days when he faced criticism for not being the stereotypical ‘hero’ type.

For the unversed, Manoj moved to Delhi at the young age of only seventeen years to join the National School of Drama but got rejected four times. He did theatre and made his film debut in 1994 with just a minute’s role in Drohkaal. His breakthrough moment came with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya, which was released in 1998. Since then it has been over two decades, and he is still giving us some amazing works of art.

Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently being praised yet again for his stellar performance in Zee 5’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, opened up about his struggling days when people would comment on his looks and say harsh things to his face. Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Bajpayee recalled his initial struggles, including being judged for his looks by the casting directors. He said, “Chehre pe hi bol dete the. Waise accha hua bol dete the, mauka nahi diya sochu ke kabhi bada hero banunga.”

Manoj Bajpayee continued, “People would comment that you neither look like a hero nor a villain. So they would always put me as a sidekick to the villain, not even the hero’s friend.” In the end, it’s the relentless spirit of people like him that encourage others to follow their heart and fulfil their dreams, and his fans are glad that he broke all the preconceived notions giving others hope.

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai came out on Zee 5 a few days ago.

