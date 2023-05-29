Will Smith is a lot of things from being an actor. The Hollywood star is a well-known rapper and has also ventured into direction. Apart from these, the actor is also a Guinness World Record holder, but was later surpassed by Abhishek Bachchan.

Will began his acting journey with the 1990 show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He further went on to star in the 1992 flick Where the Day Takes You. Today, the actor is among the most influential Hollywood stars, with several accolades in his name.

Will Smith never fails to attract headlines owing to his professional and personal lives. The actor was one of the most discussed stars of 2022 after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Coming back, Will Smith has been a regular on red carpets all his career. So regular, that the actor even held a Guinness World Record for his red carpet appearances. As per Digital Spy, the actor made the world record of attending several premieres throughout England in just 12 hours. It was when he was promoting his 2005 romantic comedy, Hitch. The actor started off by attending the film’s premiere in Manchester, before he hopped on a plane and flew to London. After briefly meeting with his fellow stars Eva Mendes and Amber Valletta, he made his final stop at Birmingham setting a Guinness World Record. The actor was also reportedly thrilled about the title as he said, “They got me in the Guinness Book of World Records. I like that! It’s kind of cool.”

The actor remained the record holder only for a few years before Abhishek Bachchan surpassed him. The Bollywood star travelled 1,800 km around India in 12 hours to promote his 2009 film Delhi 6. The actor walked the carpet at cinemas in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Mumbai in just 12 hours. He used cars and a private jet as his mode of transportation.

