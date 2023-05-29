Advertisement

Selena Gomez is one of the most influential people in the world and she enjoys a massive fanbase from all across the globe. No matter what, the Selenators never leave a chance to hype her like a true queen. However, the Calm Down singer always remains in the news for several reasons. Be it her infamous feud with her ex Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber to even her alleged relationship with Zayn Malik that has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Amid their dating rumours, an old photo of the duo resurfaced in which they can be seen getting cosy with each other, and their fans just can’t stop reacting. Scroll below to read the details!

Selena and Zayn have often talked about each other in the past, but their rumours sparked last month after it was reported that the duo was getting hot and heavy while they were out for dinner in New York City. The reports also claimed that the duo is quite serious about each other, and Sel thinks The Pillow Talk Singer is quite sweet. Now, their old photo of getting cosy with each other on the internet has resurfaced, and fans are going gaga over it.

In an old photo shared by TidyTrends on Instagram, Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik can be seen getting cosy with each other. Sel and Zayn both can be seen donned in casuals. The video was captioned as, “The way I screamed when I saw this.” The two seemed friendly with each other and as soon as the netizens noticed the photo, they were quick to react and bombarded the comment section with heartwarming reactions and manifested their relationship.

One of the users wrote, “I don’t care if they are dating or just friends but this is so wholesome. If they are dating, as long as they are happy I am happy for them.”

“When two loyal people commit a miracle happens.”

“Zaylena..”

Another commented, “ He is looking at her lips.”

“Man I hope this is true.”

“Is that real, they are very cute together”

For the unversed, Selena Gomez was in a serious relationship with Justin Bieber for almost 8 years before they parted ways, and later, Justin married Hailey Bieber. On the other hand, Zayn was once madly in love with Gigi Hadid, but their love story had a tragic end.

What are your thoughts on the viral photo of Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez? Let us know in the comment section below!

