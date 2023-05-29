Johnny Depp is among the most influential Hollywood stars with a massive fan following. The actor has been in the industry for nearly four decades, and throughout his illustrious career, the actor also achieved his status as ‘s*x symbol.’ While he has always been in the news owing to his work and personality, the actor once revealed that he did not understand his status and found himself ugly.

Depp began his acting career during his early 20s with the 1984 film ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ but his breakthrough came with the 1987 flick ’21 Jump Street.’ Since then, his career graph has gone only up, bringing him immense fame.

Over the decades, as Johnny Depp rose to fame, his fan following grew manifolds. The actor’s dating life never failed to make headlines, and many followed his dressing style. He never shied away from being himself. However, there was a time when the actor did not find himself charming.

Back in 2011, Depp interacted with The Sun and revealed that he does not understand his status as the ‘s*x symbol’ of Hollywood. Despite earning a legion of female fans, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said, “It’s a complete mystery for me. The attention is strange.”

Johnny Depp even added that he finds himself ugly, and we cannot disagree more. The actor quipped, “I wake up and have to look at that head when I brush my teeth, and it is often unpleasant.”

After taking a sabbatical for a few years from the industry, to fight his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor recently made his comeback with Jeanne du Berry. The movie was premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023 and received a 7-minute-long standing ovation from the viewers.

