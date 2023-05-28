Johnny Depp needs no introduction. He is one of the finest stars in Hollywood with an illustrious career. While his professional life is enough for him to stay in the headlines, it is her personal life that has been a massive point of discussion since last year. As the actor recently attended Cannes Film Festival, we are looking back at the time when he rolled a cigarette in the middle of a conference at the event.

Depp began his journey in showbiz almost four decades ago with the 1984 film ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’. However, his professional break came with the 1987 flick ’21 Jump Street’. Since then, the actor’s career trajectory has only gone up.

Johnny Depp was a regular at various film festivals when he was at the peak of his career. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star never shied away from being who he is and is known for his fearless self. So fearless that he once rolled and lit a cigarette during a conference at Cannes.

In 1998, Johnny Depp attended the Cannes Film Festival in 1998 for his film ‘Fear and Loathing’ in Las Vegas. As a clip shared by the YouTube channel FlickShot, the actor was sitting on a stage with a mic before him while being clad in a black sweatshirt. As he seemingly talked to his co-panelists, he quickly rolled a cigarette in a chocolate flavoured paper with utmost precision and lit it before the audience. Watch the clip here.

For the unversed, Johnny recently attended Cannes Film Festival 2023 as the event began with the premiere of his film Jeanne du Barry. The Maiwenn directorial marks the comeback of Depp after a log time. As the premiere was a successful one, the actor’s performance got a 7-minute standing ovation from the attendees that even left him in tears.

