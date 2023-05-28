Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules has been making the headlines pretty often, and it’s mostly thanks to Tom Sandoval’s personal life – his affair with Raquel Leviss, cheating on Ariana Madix and more.

And now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame and co-owner of SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Lisa Vanderpump, is addressing the Scandoval.

Taking to social media, the television personality addressed the rumours circulation of her knowing about Tom and Raquel’s affair before it made the headlines. Read on to know what she said.

As reported by Just Jared, rumours have been doing the rounds that Lisa Vanderpump had known about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s affair for months but kept it a secret from Tom’s now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Clearing the air about whether or not she knew about it, the Vanderpump Rules main cast member tweeted, “Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules”

But that wasn’t the only thing Lisa Vanderpump told her fans about on Twitter. In her following tweet, she mentioned the rumours of there going to be a shocking revelation about Tom Scandoval revealed during the Vanderpump Rules reunion – that even all of the cast members don’t know yet. As per the report, Tom, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix all filmed separate interviews with Andy Cohen, and that’s when the revelation was apparently revealed.

Shedding light on this, Lisa tweeted, “I know the revelation …but it ain’t that.” Well, we will have to wait a couple more days to know the big revelation.

Check out both of her tweets here:

Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 27, 2023

I know the revelation …but it ain’t that. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 27, 2023

During part one of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Tom Scandoval got caught in a big lie. Part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion will air on Wednesday night, May 31, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

