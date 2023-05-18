So much is going on in the Vanderpump Rules world! Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix-Raquel Leviss’ love and betrayal scandal has taken not one or two but plenty of new turns and twists. The season 10 finale made some major revelations, accusations and confessions, and some of them have truly baffled our minds. After so much drama, it is said that Sandoval and Leviss have broken up because they were not a couple in the first place. But, Madrix has a hard time believing it, given her ex’s cheating history.

For the unversed, Ariana and Tom were in a live-in relationship and were dating each other for more than nine years. Recently, their relationship hit a turbulent spot as Tom was accused of cheating on his then-girlfriend with Leviss, who was with James Kennedy.

During the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Tom Sandoval revealed that he cheated on Ariana Madix before Raquel Leviss as well. He visited Scheana Shay, who asked, “So other than Miami girl, this is the first time you’ve ever cheated on Ariana?” He said, “There was one other time.” She reacted and said, “You’re sick,” she said. “Just a random person?” to which he replied, “Well, no,” and ended the topic.

Tom Sandoval visited Raquel Leviss and confessed his love for her as well. He said he ‘loved’ her and during a confessional video, he said, “I can’t predict the future. Maybe things will work out with Raquel and I, maybe they won’t. But, when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope, I felt like, ‘Wait a minute, you’re not washed up. Your best days aren’t behind you, maybe they’re just beginning.’” She shared the same feeling, but now, here comes another twist.

The two apparently broke up after their affair made headlines and a source close to them, told People, “Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with. After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that’s where things still are.”

Interestingly, Ariana Madix does not believe in their breakup story. She said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohn, “I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago.” Even more interestingly, Sarah Cee and Hollie Bohorquez, the hosts of the Vanderpump Rules Party podcast and Kate Casey, the host of Reality Life With Kate Casey, believe that the entire scandal was scripted. The producers either knew about the affair or had a strong inkling, given the rumoured couple’s flirtatious behaviour. But, they all pretended to be surprised and keep Madix in the dark.

Let us know what you think of the entire scenario and for more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

