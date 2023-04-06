Bravo TV reality shows and their celebrities, or bravolebrities as they are popularly known, are infamous for being surrounded by controversies. They either create them or participate in them but never miss a chance to keep their fans busy with drama. The current stars that are making headlines are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. The former’s ex-wife, Ariana Madix, made the fans frenzy when she exposed her partner’s infidelity and his new affair.

The stars have been part of Bravo TV’s hit reality show, Vanderpump Rules. While the series is not new to scandals, fans have taken a special interest in the Tom-Raquel-Ariana drama. Team Madix and Team Sandoval have declared war on social media, but honestly, the former seems to be winning. In case you have missed the details, scroll on to learn everything about the trio’s drama.

In December 2021, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called off their engagement. They dated for five years but realised they weren’t in love. A few months after their split, rumours of Leviss and Tom Sandoval surfaced. As per PageSix and People, the two were seeing each other secretly. In August 2022, Leviss was spotted kissing Tom Schwartz at an event, after his divorce from Katie Maloney. But the fans were pretty convinced that it was a cover-up to hide her affair with Tom Sandoval.

In October 2022, the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ relationship finally broke. Ariana Madix denied having an open relationship and explained that while she was bis*xual, her marriage was not polygamous. In March 2023, Sandoval talked about his relationship with his ex-wife and said, “I think we’ve been really good about respecting each other and having each other’s backs in a reasonable way.” As per reports, this was the time when Madix found out that her ex was cheating on her. She found salacious messages and videos of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone.

As per PageSix, Sandoval gaslit his ex-wife and said that he didn’t tell her about the affair because of her mental health. Over the weeks, the singer-actor posted an apology to Madix on Instagram.

Raquel Leviss issued an apology to Ariana Madix and a restraining order against the stars of Vanderpump Rules. Her legal team claimed that the video that exposed Tom Sandoval in front of Madix was obtained illegally. While Leviss has dropped the restraining order, she’s shooting for the show separately from her co-stars for now.

Vanderpump Rules’ stars support Ariana Madix and are disappointed with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tom Schwartz, whom Leviss kissed, has recently said during his interview on Watch What Happens Live that the new couple are obsessed with each other and will most probably “make it.”

