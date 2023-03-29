Last few days, there have been quite a lot of rumours and speculations about the Vanderpump Rules’ actors Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Recently, at the reunion episode, the two of them were spotted twinning in black outfits, which created a stir in the Twitter world. Now, reports are rife that Tom wants to have a future with Raquel. Keep scrolling to read further!

For the unversed, the scandal started to buzz when they both admitted to hooking up with each other when Tom was already in a long relationship with his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madiz. Later, Raquel had issued an apology to Ariana as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the reunion, Tom Sandoval became quite emotional as he hashed out about himself and Raquel Leviss in front of the other Vanderpump Rules actors and host Andy Cohen. One of the insider revealed to Page Six, “Tom has been very emotional after the [‘Vanderpump Rules’] reunion. He wants to make it work with Raquel. But he knows the odds are stacked against them as a couple.”

Another close source to the development shared that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss “are friends, but not putting a label on anything at the moment.” For the unversed, the anger and hatred that they have been receiving are quite just after how their affair spiralled. However, when their pictures from the reunion taping went viral, it seemed the two Hollywood stars were quite comfortable in each other’s company and had no rift between them.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s affair spanned for approximately seven months upon Ariana finding out about them on March 1, 2023, when an explicit video popped on Tom’s phone sent by Raq. When a paparazzo asked about this to Tom, he has responded, “Hindsight’s always 20/20, man. It’s like when you look back at a situation, you think of all the things [you] should’ve, would’ve, could’ve done to make it better. Yes, I could’ve handled things way better. Of course.”

Well, amidst all of these, when Ariana Madiz was approached to know about her opinion on the same, the actress shared, “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

It’s getting quite a handful with every day. What do you think will happen to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘s relationship? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Allegedly Hurt His First Manager In One Of His Episodes Of Terrible Temper He’s Infamous For: “He Threw The Album Hard At Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News