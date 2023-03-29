The DCU stars including Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller are gearing up to entertain the fans as Batman and Flash in The Flash. This might be their last appearance in those roles, so fans are highly anticipating it. Although there is still some time before the release Affleck gave some major detail [Read SPOILER] about the DC film. He gave away information about another Justice League character that will be making an appearance in it, despite their possible exit from the Studios. We are not saying it, Batman himself has said that. Keep reading to find out who is coming back for one last ride.

For the unversed, the Miller-led film is based on the storyline of The Flashpoint which is said to set the timeline for the DC Universe moving forward. The trailer has already featured an alternate version of Barry Allen in its trailer; not to forget Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Speaking about The Flash on the Smartless podcast Ben Affleck gave away a major spoiler about an important scene where he gets saved by none other than Wonder Woman! Yes, you read that right Gal Gadot might once again be making her gallant appearance to save her fellow superhero. Affleck said, “I finally figured out how to play the guy… I was like, ‘Hold on, am I– Is that– I quit, I know I quit, and I know came back, but I got it now.’ It’s like, you know when you do the audition, and you’re on your way home, you’re like, ’Ooh.’”

Getting carried away in the moment Ben Affleck further said, “I mean, I don’t wanna give a spoiler, but it was a scene where I get caught, I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. And she saves me by– I mean, I’m sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me, but…”

Further speaking of Gal Gadot’s cameo in The Flash, Ben Affleck added, “She saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work… I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I got it!” Gal’s Wonder Woman 3 got scrapped by the new DC heads but she did appear in Shazam 2 and is rumored to appear in Aquaman 2 as well.

Ezra Miller-led DCU film, The Flash is all set to hit the theatres on 16th June. For more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

