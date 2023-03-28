Bidding au revoir to spring, it is time we embrace summer with open arms. Before the cruel heat makes us go bonkers, we got a fresh playlist which is apt to give a perfect kick-start to summer 2023. Tuesday Tango is here to save your day if you have been shuffling way too many songs.

There is no dearth of songs releasing every week but all you need is that one perfect track to set your mood right. In our second playlist of Tuesday Tango, we got you artistes like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, SZA and fresh out of the underground Libianca. Read on to check the full playlist.

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Advertisement

What an absolute banger this track is and serves as a perfect comeback for Miley Cyrus. If you are looking for straight-up inspiration this summer, Flowers by Miley Cyrus is the track you need to play on a loop. “We were good, we were gold/ Kinda dream that can’t be sold/ We were right ’til we weren’t/ Built a home and watched it burn”, sings Miley Cyrus on the track. Flowers proves to be one ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ which is also the name of Miley’s latest EP.

Advertisement

SZA- Kill Bill (Sped Up Version)

SZA is one of the hottest artistes of 2023. The singer’s track Kill Bill has been topping the charts ever since it hit the streaming platforms. While the original track quickly became everyone’s favorite, the new Sped Up Version of Kill Bill is also getting the recognition it deserves. The song’s groovy vibe is all you need if you sitting by the beach and also works if you are going through a heartbreak. I might kill my ex, not the best idea/ His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?/ I might kill my ex, I still love him though/ Rather be in jail than alone” croons SZA.

Karol G x Shakira – TQG

Nothing can go wrong when two powerhouse singers namely Karol G and Shakira join forces to produce one of the hottest anthems of the year. The song is a hit among the partying crowd and therefore, if you feel like dancing this summer, TQG is the track for you. The hot Latin number will also impress your circle if you play this at a summer house party.

Libianca – People (Remix) Ft Ayra Starr & Omah Lay

Want to enjoy the summer and drown in booze at the same time? Well, the remix version of Libianca’s People will give you all the right vibes. The Remix version of the lo-fi Afro banger features Ayra Starr & Omah Lay. The new version does absolute justice to the original one so much so that you might start grooving to it right in the middle of a road.

Demi Lovato- Heart Attack (Rock Version)

Voice of a pop singer on a rock version? For a surprise, Demi Lovato’s Rock Version of her single Heart Attack does work well. The heavy guitar riffs will remind you of any heavy metal band and will take you to the good old days. The Rock Version serves as a perfect kickstart to summer in order to beat it. Demi on the song croons, “You make me glow/But I cover up, won’t let it show/ So I’m putting my defenses up/ ‘Cause I don’t wanna fall in love/ If I ever did that, I think I’d have a heart attack.”

Did you like our new playlist? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Bella Hadid’s Story About Not Having Designer Items Until High School Is Making Netizens Laugh & Say “This Family Makes The Kardashians Look Down To Earth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News