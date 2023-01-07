Shakira and her split from her husband Gerard Pique remained one of the biggest headlines of 2022. The couple parted ways after being together for 11 years. After the news of cheating surfaced online, Gerard Pique was on Shakira’s fans’ radar and received a lot of hatred.

Recently, fans noticed something pretty awful in hindsight in Gerard Pique’s zoom interview that he gave in 2021. A woman was spotted walking through the fame behind the soccer star as he was speaking. As the video went viral, fans were quick to identify that it was not his wife (Shakira). The Hips Don’t Lie singer was apparently out of town at that time. As per reports, Shakira was ‘devastated’ to find out that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” Well, it seems they may already be over but Shakira’s fans are not!

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Page Six, “Shakira is devastated after eagle-eyed fans spotted her ex Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a Zoom interview he did in 2021. It was shot at home that she shared with Shakira and they were happily together at that time.” The report revealed that Hips Don’t Lie singer is heartbroken to know that this woman was in the house that the couple shared with their children.” So was he cheating a lot longer than she realized?

For the unversed, Shakira and Pique were together for 11 years before parting ways. They lived together in Barcelona, Spain for eight years. During the Elle Digital cover story of 2022, Shakira called the split “incredibly difficult”. The singer revealed that it is hard for her to speak about as she is still going through it.

Shakira even shared a cryptic on New Year and wrote, “Even if our wounds are still open this year, the time has surgeon’s hands. If someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Dave Bautista Chose To Not Enter The Fast & Furious Universe Because Of Dwayne Johnson?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News