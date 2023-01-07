Chris Evans, his acting skills, and his a*s have been the talking point of every town for years now. The actor always manages to be in the spotlight whether there is a release or not. Known for playing the amazing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has always been in the news for his personal life too. Be it his relationships that have always been very private, to his silent breakups everything makes headlines. Making the buzz now is him making his relationship with Alba Baptiste official.

If you are new to the party, Chris (41) has been in a very private relationship with co-actor and girlfriend Alba Baptiste. While not making many public appearances, the two have been dating for a year now. But looks like Captain America now is very sure about their love and wants the world to know the same.

As per Chris Evans’ latest Instagram doings, it looks like the actor has decided to confirm his relationship with Alba Baptiste and making it Instagram official. The actor shares a cute video of the two and has taken the responsibility to break hearts with the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also do not miss the video.

In the video posted on the Instagram story, both Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste can be seen creeping each other out. They can be seen walking around the house while showing jump scares as their dog follows the two at several instances. The actor captioned the story as a look back at 2022. Check the video right here.

chris evans and alba baptista scaring each other all 2022 😹🫶 pic.twitter.com/l252GW59kj — karolina (@arigcevans) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Chris Evans Has been in the news for many other things. The actor has been speculated to be a part of many films. As for the couple, whether the two plan to take their relationship to D-Day anytime soon is a mystery. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

