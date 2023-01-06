Just like how Iron Man and Captain America are in the Avengers movies, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans are the same in real life. They love and respect each other a lot but never miss a chance to troll each other when they get a moment. Their off-screen bromance is too popular among their fans, and honestly, we love them together. Did you know once in a media conversation Robert had confessed that he thinks Evans is ‘flaky’. Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to know why he said what he said!

There’s a massive war between Iron Man fans and Captain America fans about who is better. But anyway, apart from all these, the actors who play the characters are very fond of each other, and we got proof of that every now and then whenever they talked about each other to any media.

During a conversation with Joe Rogan in his podcast, Robert Downey Jr talked about how he likes to work with his costars, and said, “My M.O is like let’s mind meld and let’s spend work together, let’s spend weekends and spend some quality time because you can’t replace that familiarity, but so you have to try and build it. And sometimes it happen naturally.”

Robert Downey Jr. further added that he adores Chris Evans and talking about his relationship with him, he shared how he is in real life. Robert had said, “I can’t even tell you why, he is a Boston guy. He is technically and such a brilliant actor but he also doesn’t take himself seriously. He’s flaky but he is the first guy you would want to have your back if something went down.”

Well, we all know that it was Robert Downey Jr who had convinced Chris Evans to take up the part, and as it seems, we would have never found the best played Iron Man and Captain America ever if they weren’t them! What are your thoughts? Let us know!

