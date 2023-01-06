Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. Having more than two decades long career, she is one of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful actresses bagging numerous accolades.

She is often named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress multiple times. Apart from this, she is also known for her humanitarian efforts and has been awarded a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and made an honorary Dame Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In spite of her accomplishments, Angelina Jolie was called “minimally talented spoiled brat” by a leading industry producer. The alleged incident came to light after some hackers hacked the Sony Pictures emails and leaked the conversations between producer Scott Rudin and Sony Pictures co-chairman Amy Pascal.

The leaked e-mail claims Angelina was displeased to learn that David Fincher was going to be directing the upcoming Jobs biopic as opposed to a re-make of Cleopatra that she would play the lead in, and was pressuring Sony to get him to direct her film.

As reported by Daily Mail, Scott Rudin in the leaked email wrote, “You’ve destroyed your relationships with half the town over how you’ve behaved on this movie, and if you don’t think it’s true, wait and see… you don’t deserve one exhalation of breath on your behalf. You’ve behaved abominably and it will be a very, very long time before I forget what you did to this movie and what you’ve put all of us through.”

However, Sony Pictures co-chairman Amy Pascal clarified that Angelina Jolie always wanted David Fincher to direct her in Cleopatra instead of taking up the Jobs film. In the email, Rudin told Pascal to “shut Angie down before she makes it very hard for David to do Jobs.” He then also added, “There is no movie of Cleopatra to be made (and how that is a bad thing given the insanity and rampaging ego of this woman and the cost of the movie is beyond me),” referring to Jolie. To which Amy responded, “Do not f**king threaten me.”

In another email, Scott Rudin attacked Angelina Jolie calling her “a minimally talented spoiled brat who thought nothing of shoving this off her plate for eighteen months so she could go direct a movie [Unbroken]… She’s a camp event and a celebrity and that’s all and the last thing anybody needs is to make a giant bomb with her that any fool could see coming.”

For more updates on Hollywood News, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Went B*aless On Oscars’ Red Carpet Showing Off Her Ni*ples As She Donned A Ivory Coloured Deep Plunging Halter Neck Silk Gown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News