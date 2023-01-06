Spanish actress Penelope Cruz is internationally acclaimed and is known for her exotic beauty and her portrayal of sensuous characters. Just at the mere age of 15 years, she won a modelling competition at an agency, and after that, she started doing music videos and Spanish TV shows. Cruz, later on, decided to try her luck in Hollywood, and it did wonders for her, but initially, there were problems related to diction since she was no good in English, and it proved to be a hindrance for her. She even faced a few embarrassing situations due to that.

Coming across one of her old videos, we discovered a snippet of an interview where she shared an embarrassing incident that she faced in her initial days. Cruz made her Hollywood debut in 1998 with the movie, The Hi-Lo Country. Later on, she even went on to win an Academy Award for her role in Vicky Christina Barcelona in 2008 in the category for Best Supporting Actress.

In an interview on the Graham Norton Show, where Penelope Cruz came with her co-actors Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller to promote her film Zoolander 2 in 2016, she spoke about her humiliating interaction with a hairdresser. Recalling the incident, the Latino actress said, “When I first arrived, I spoke so little and basically just knew my lines. I used to freak out because I didn’t know what the actors and director were saying- it was frustrating.”

After that, the Spanish beauty went on to reveal that she once accidentally gave a s*xual proposition to a hairdresser; she said, “I even embarrassed myself at the hairdresser when I asked for a blow job instead of a blow dry.” According to a report by Contactmusic, she once said that since she studied french, she learned English quite late. Penelope Cruz quoted saying, “When I was in high school, I studied French, so I learned English late.”

Penelope Cruz has appeared in quite some eminent movies in her illustrious career; she even appeared in one of Disney’s popular movie franchises, Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, alongside Johnny Depp.

