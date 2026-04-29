Project Hail Mary has reportedly become the March release with the most consecutive days over $1 million at the North American box office. It is now on track to beat Iron Man’s domestic haul very soon. The film crossed the $600 million worldwide milestone and is one of the greatest sci-fi hits of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary’s domestic total after 39 days

The Ryan Gosling starrer movie showed its strong presence at the domestic box office once again on Monday. It collected $1.2 million on its 6th Monday at the box office in North America, earning the biggest Monday ever for March releases. It is a record for March releases: a movie has earned over $1 million for 39 consecutive days, beating Dune 2, Beauty and the Beast, and Zootopia. The domestic total of the film is $306.2 million.

Project Hail Mary edges closer to beating Iron Man 2

Iron Man 2 is the second film in the Robert Downey Jr.-led Iron Man franchise. The Robert Downey Jr.-led MCU biggies are also the all-time #108 highest-grossing films at the domestic box office. It was released in 2010, and Iron Man 2 was also the first film where we saw Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Iron Man 2 collected $312.4 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

Now, Project Hail Mary is less than $10 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Iron Man 2. According to reports, the Ryan Gosling starrer is tracking to earn between $330 million and $350 million in its domestic run, which would easily beat Iron Man 2 very soon with such strong momentum. It is expected to beat multiple other Marvel movies at the domestic box office.

More about Project Hail Mary

The Ryan Gosling starrer also crossed the $300 million milestone at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic box office total of $306.1 million, the sci-fi biggie’s worldwide total reached $614.1 million. It is tracking to cross $650 million at the worldwide box office. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Box office summary of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $306.1 million

International – $308.0 million

Worldwide – $614.1 million

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