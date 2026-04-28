Jason Segel and Samara Weaving’s action-comedy horror, Over Your Dead Body, hit U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026, and currently holds a 69% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Jorma Taccone-directed feature is Samara Weaving’s second release of the year after Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Over its opening weekend (April 24-26), it earned around $1.4 million across 1,550 North American locations, placing it in the tenth spot on the domestic box office chart.

It remains to be seen whether the film can hold its own amid fierce box-office competition from bigger releases like Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Project Hail Mary. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much Over Your Dead Body needs to earn in North America to break into the top five highest-grossing horror films released so far in 2026.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Horror Films of 2026 (North America)

Here are the top five highest-grossing horror movies released in 2026 so far, along with their current domestic earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Scream 7: $121.9 million Send Help: $64.7 million Iron Lung: $40.9 million Primate: $25.6 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: $25.1 million

The above figures suggest that for Over Your Dead Body to break into the top five highest-grossing horror films of 2026 at the domestic box office, it would need to surpass the North American earnings of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Considering the film’s current domestic total of $1.4 million and stiff box-office competition, reaching the $25.1 million figure appears challenging at this stage. That said, the final box office verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot Of Over Your Dead Body?

Directed by Jorma Taccone, the film follows a married couple who escape to a secluded cabin, hoping to repair their troubled relationship. But what they don’t realize is that both are secretly planning to kill the other. It features Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Paul Guilfoyle, Keith Jardine, Timothy Olyphant, and Juliette Lewis.

Over Your Dead Body – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Scream 7 Worldwide Box Office: Eyes $215M Global Total, Crosses $100M Theatrical Profit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News