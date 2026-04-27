Scream 7, the seventh installment in the long-running Scream franchise, has been in theaters for nearly two months and is now set to conclude its ongoing run. After delivering an impressive $63.6 million opening across 3,540 North American locations, the Neve Campbell starrer has grossed $121.9 million domestically. Over the April 24-26 weekend, the film added another $67k to its domestic total from the remaining 149 theaters where it was playing.

Combined with its $91.9 million international haul, the film’s worldwide total has now reached $213.8 million. Despite a modest 30% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, it currently ranks as the highest-grossing horror film of 2026 and this year’s seventh-highest-grossing title overall, according to Box Office Mojo.

Aims For $215 Million Worldwide Gross

As Scream 7 inches toward the end of its run, it will aim to add another $1.2 million globally to reach a $215 million worldwide total. This means it is comfortably ahead of the franchise’s previous top-grossing entry – the 1996 original Scream, which earned $173 million globally.

Scream 7 Box Office Summary

North America: $121.9 million

International: $91.9 million

Worldwide: $213.8 million

Budget, Box Office Break-Even & Theatrical Profit (Estimated)

Made on a reported $45 million production budget, Scream 7 needed to earn around $112.5 million to break even at the box office, according to the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global haul of $213.8 million, the film has already generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $101.3 million, thereby surpassing the $100 million mark. As the film is still playing in some theaters, it could potentially add another $1-2 million to its current estimated theatrical profit.

Despite a solid $101.3 million theatrical surplus, Scream 7 is still behind two films in the slasher franchise. The original Scream (1996) generated $138 million, and its sequel, Scream 2 (1997), earned roughly $112.4 million in box office profit. This makes the seventh film the third-highest in terms of theatrical profit.

Moreover, Scream 7 has currently generated the highest profit among 2026 horror releases. It has beaten several of this year’s horror films, including Send Help, Iron Lung, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

What Is The Plot of Scream 7?

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Official Trailer

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