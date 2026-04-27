Hugh Jackman, who was last seen on the big screen in the critically acclaimed biographical musical drama Song Sung Blue (2025), is gearing up for his next release: The Sheep Detectives. The mystery comedy is based on Leonie Swan’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full and written by Chornobyl and The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin. The Kyle Balda-directed feature is set to hit theaters on May 8, 2026.

According to the latest industry estimate by Box Office Pro, The Sheep Detectives is tracking to earn between $10 million and $15 million in its opening weekend in North America. The film is hitting the big screen on the same day as Karl Urban’s martial arts action film Mortal Kombat II. Although the target audiences of the two films do not exactly overlap, they will still compete for North American screens. While it remains to be seen if the Hugh Jackman-starrer can overcome its box office competition and make theatrical profit, let’s take a look at what the last five films starring the X-Men actor earned in their opening weekends domestically.

Hugh Jackman’s Last 5 Films – Opening Weekends (Domestic)

Here are the last five theatrical releases starring Hugh Jackman (including voice roles), along with their opening-weekend numbers in North America, according to Box Office Mojo.

Song Sung Blue (2025): $7.1 million Deadpool & Wolverine (2024): $211.4 million The Son (2022): $213K Reminiscence (2021): $2 million Missing Link (2019): $5.9 million

These domestic opening weekend figures indicate that if The Sheep Detectives lives up to its projected domestic debut in the $10-15 million range, it could potentially beat the actor’s last film, Song Sung Blue’s $7.1 million opening by a comfortable margin. The 2025 film went on to earn $39.2 million in North America. If Hugh Jackman’s latest film displays similar box office legs and the same 5.52x multiplier, it could potentially finish its domestic run somewhere between $55 million and $85 million.

However, this is just a rough multiplier-based projection, and it would depend on how strongly it performs beyond its opening weekend, on positive world of mouth, and on demonstrating steady weekday and weekend holds for 2-3 weeks after its theatrical debut. The final verdict should become clear after its release on May 8.

What Is The Sheep Detectives All About?

The witty and offbeat mystery film follows the story of a shepherd (Hugh Jackman), who likes to read detective stories to his sheep every night, assuming they don’t understand a thing. The plot takes an interesting turn when a mysterious incident disrupts their peaceful farm life. The sheep decide to investigate the matter themselves by following clues and asking questions to human suspects to solve the mystery.

The Sheep Detectives – Trailer

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