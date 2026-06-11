The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Leo pleading for Gwen to be careful. On the other hand, Amy opened up to Melinda about Sophia. Up next, Tate and Holly enjoyed some romance. Jada and Shawn grew closer while Alex tried to defuse the situation between Joy and Stephanie.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the friction, the confessions, the mess, and more are about to escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 11, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 11, 2026

The episode on Thursday sees Paulina taking extreme action for Chanel. After all, the latter is pregnant and has breast cancer. And this has shaken up her world. Paulina wants to be there for her daughter and the baby she is carrying. She is well-known for standing by her family and fighting with them.

And that’s what Paulina is ready to do. On the other hand, Theo supports Johnny. Chanel’s crisis has put her husband Johnny in a big dilemma. He wants to be there for her and is considering getting away from his job at DiMera. His main goal right now is to be there for his wife and their baby.

Thankfully, Johnny has Theo to support him through this major turmoil. On the other hand, EJ and Xander spar. The two men are known for not going down without a fight, and their anger always gets the best of them. When the two have a face-off and spar it out, what new drama will this lead to?

Elsewhere, Sarah surprises Holly and Ari with a special gift. What could she have brought for them, and how will the two young women react to it? And then lastly, Kate comes clean to Roman. How will he react when she reveals that she helped Xander set Johnny up? Will he take a step back?

After all, Johnny is his grandson, and it’s no secret that Roman loves his family. Knowing that his wife actively participated in harming and hurting his grandson will surely rattle Roman. What is in store for Kate and Roman?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 10, 2026): Melinda & Amy Chat, Leo Asks Gwen To Be Careful While Jada & Shawn Grow Closer

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