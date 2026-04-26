Antoine Fuqua’s Michael is based on Michael Jackson’s life, and he was a global star whose popularity knew no boundary. In India as well, the late legend’s fame is evident at the box office. Its two-day cume at the box office in India has outpaced Bohemian Rhapsody’s entire run. It is set to have a record opening for music biopics in India as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The King of Pop had a great influence on the world of music, and in India, his performances revolutionized cinema choreography. To some extent, he was more famous for his dance moves in India. He visited Mumbai in 1996, and his concert was completely sold out. It reportedly attracted an estimated 35,000 fans. During that India tour, Jackson also visited Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

Michael’s day 2 collections in India

Michael released in India on Friday and collected 4.5 crore at the box office. According to industry trackers, Michael collected an estimated 6.50 crore at the box office in India on Saturday. With that, the two-day cume of the Michael Jackson biopic reached approximately 12.70 crore. Therefore, it represented a 45% jump on day 2. The film did not show any extraordinary growth or trend during the pre-sales at the Indian box office. But the walk-up business was strong on Saturday, and if it keeps up, then it might set a new record for Hollywood movies overall.

Surpasses Bohemian Rhapsody’s lifetime total in India

The latest reports also reveal that the Jaafar Jackson-led movie has surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody‘s lifetime box-office collection in India. It collected 7 crore in India, and Michael has beaten that number in just two days, earning almost double that. It is expected to earn 20 crore on its opening weekend in India. Therefore, it will also surpass Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s lifetime total in India. The Taylor Swift movie is not a biopic but a concert movie, and more generation-appropriate, collected just 13 crore in India. Therefore, it shows the King of Pop’s appeal.

It has only been two days, and things can change in the coming days. Still, for now, it is getting most of its viewers from South India, with Tamil Nadu and Kerala earning the highest collections in India, followed by Karnataka, and Mumbai comes after that.

More about the film

Antoine Fuqua’s film Michael is tracking to earn between $95 million and $100 million at the North American box office. It is expected to cross $200 million worldwide on its opening weekend, setting a new benchmark for biopics. Michael was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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