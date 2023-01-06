Stranger Things had been making a lot of noise over the character graph of Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven’s best friend Will Byers. Played by Noah Schnapp, it was recently revealed that he will eventually come out as gay in the Netflix series. Well, it looks like the real actor is indeed very similar to his reel version as he has come out of the closet. Scroll below for all the details you need to know.

It was back in July last year that Noah broke the silence on the speculations around the sexuality of his character in Stranger Things. He eventually confessed that Will eventually will come out as gay but he’s been terrified of coming out of the closet for years. In addition, it was revealed that he is in love with Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

In the latest update, Noah Schnapp took to his TikTok account and has come out as gay. He shared a video of himself lip-syncing, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

The text on his video read, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’”

Noah Schnapp concluded his announcement by connecting it all to his Stranger Things’ character Will Byers. He captioned his post, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Take a look at his video below:

The way Noah Schnapp just publicly came out via tiktok and had this as his caption 😭 an icon pic.twitter.com/euKUtevLlN — Charlotte ✨ (@charlottes0phia) January 5, 2023

Well, we’re super happy for Noah Schnapp!

It is very well known that Noah is very close to the lead of the show, Millie Bobby Brown. The duo often shares pictures and videos together. Initially, dating rumours sparked but the duo clarified that they were best friends and that’s about it.

