James Cameron has hit it out of the park all over again with his latest release Avatar 2. It was just a few days ago we heard the news of the film crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office. Before we could blink an eye, The Way Of Water has hit the $1.5 billion milestone and surpassed blockbusters like Top Gun Maverick and Furious 7. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

While Top Gun Maverick remained in the 11th position of Highest-Grossers of All Time, Furious 7 was officially a part of the Top 10. It was just yesterday when the film surpassed the collections of Frozen II ($1.450 billion) and gained the 12th spot.

As per the latest box office updates, Avatar 2 has garnered a total collection of $1.516 billion at the worldwide box office. Top Gun Maverick with earnings of $1.48 billion has been bid goodbye along with Furious 7 which is no longer in the Top 10 with its $1.515 billion collection.

That indeed is a huge mark to have been achieved by James Cameron and the team. But as they say, the game has just started! It is now to be seen how many more records Avatar 2 manages to break in its lifetime and where it lands on The Highest-Grossers of All Time list.

So far, that record is held by its predecessor Avatar with box office earnings of $2.92 billion. While that will remain a tough feat to achieve, it is very well expected for the film to cross the $2 billion mark and surpass The Avengers, The Lion King, Jurassic World, Spider: Man No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War In the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

