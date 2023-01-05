Yet another day, yet another set of records been broken. In just 20 days, Avatar: The Way of Water has gone past the lifetime numbers of Bollywood blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Incidentally, both films are Christmas releases and this goes on to show yet again that this time period is the most lucrative for major box office biggies.

On its release, Tiger Zinda Hai had accumulated 339 25 crores. Today, the James Cameron directed biggie stands at 340.50* crores after it stayed at the 4 crores mark again.

Wednesday collections stood at 4 crores* and that’s fantastic numbers all over again. The fact that the film is going past some of the biggest all-time blockbusters of Bollywood shows yet again that there is so much potential that Hollywood films carry if they have the right kind of ingredients that have a universal appeal.

Avatar: The Way Of Water should go on to celebrate the huge milestone of 350 crores by Saturday. Next up would be the lifetime score of Avengers: Endgame which would be broken in week to follow.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

