Scarlett Johansson earned a lot of recognition with her role as Natasha Romanoff. Her superhero version Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame but its massive demand forced the creator to come up with a solo film. But did you know? Chris Evans aka Captain America and ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner had once shamed the Marvel character calling it a ‘sl*t’ and ‘wh*re’? Scroll below for the entire controversy that followed.

It is very well known that Black Widow was really close to Hawkeye. In fact, she ends up sacrificing her life for him in Avengers: Endgame. While she was seen somewhat romantically involved with Hulk, there also remained a moment in the past when she was close to having a ‘thing’ with Captain America.

Back in 2015, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner in interaction with Digital Spy were about Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow’s multiple romances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To this, the Hawkeye actor left everyone in disbelief as he reacted, “She’s a sl*t.”

Adding to his lewd remark, Chris Evans laughed and added, “I was going to do something along those lines… She’s a complete wh*re.”

As expected, Scarlett Johansson fans were furious once their remark went viral on social media. They faced massive backlash and ultimately had to issue a public apology for their statement.

Chris Evans apologized, “Yesterday we were asked about the rumours that Black Widow wanted to be in a relationship with both Hawkeye and Captain America. We answered in a very juvenile and offensive way that rightfully angered some fans. I regret it and sincerely apologize.”

On the other hand, Jeremy Renner said, “I am sorry that this tasteless joke about a fictional character offended anyone. It was not meant to be serious in any way. Just poking fun during an exhausting and tedious press tour.”

Previously, Scarlett Johansson has also spoken about feeling sexualized in her Black Widow role.

