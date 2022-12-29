Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, is one of the most loved and watched films of the franchise. The film served as the end of several beloved characters and served as a wrap-up for the franchise (for now). Even after three years, the climax of the film still remains fresh in Marvel fans’ minds.

The theme of sacrifice plays a huge role in Avengers: Infinity War and in the sequel. Some of the characters do anything to save others’ lives. A lot of character development was witnessed in the film, being that those remaining after Thanos’ snap have to come to terms that they’ve lost their loved ones forever.

Regardless of everything they had gone through in the last 22 Marvel films, Avengers once again assembled for one last battle for humanity in the Avengers: Endgame. Now after three years since the release, let’s take a test to see how much of a true Marvel fan are you and how much did you actually paying attention to the 2019 film.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a total of twenty-two films released to date, with Avengers: Endgame being the most recent. Marvel introduced several characters like the original Avengers team: Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Thor, and The Hulk.

All of the films overlap with each other in some way, despite the fact that more recent films are focused on individual superhero characters (such as Ant-Man or Doctor Strange).

No pressure, even if you happen to get a low score on the quiz, we'll definitely love you 3,000.

For more such quizzes, tune into Koimoi.

