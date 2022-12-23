Avatar: The Way of Water has set a new record for Hollywood films in India. It’s now the only non-Marvel film in the Top-5 when it comes to the biggest opening weeks, and has pushed The Lion King (another non-Marvel film) out of the list. This isn’t all as it’s occupying the second spot in the Top-5 and is next only to the mighty Avengers: Endgame which was extraordinary.

The film could well have been the second 200 crores grosser in one week flat but then Monday drop of over 50% hampered the plans. In fact it could well have gone even lesser but the hold from Tuesday till Thursday was quite good and as a result of that it at least managed to make a dash towards the 200 crores mark, even though it ended up missing that by mere 10 crores.

This is how the Top-10 Week One collections for Hollywood films look like in India:

Avengers: Endgame – 260.40 crores

Avatar: The Way of Water – 190 crores*

Avengers: Infinity War – 156.64 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 139.57 crores

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 101.31 crores

The Lion King – 81.57 crores

Thor: Love and Thunder – 77.50 crores

The Jungle Book – 74.63 crores

Fast and the Furious 7 – 73.06 crores

Fate of the Furious – 59.79 crores

The list is dominated by Marvel films hence it’s good to see Avatar: The Way of Water being up there as it opens up further channels for big-budget VFX-laden Hollywood films in India. Majority of the films in this list, barring animation films The Lion King and The Jungle Book, are action affairs which showcase yet again that there is a huge demand for big-budget visual extravaganzas in our country. Brace up for a lot more in months to come, especially the next Mission: Impossible offering from Tom Cruise which is set to open huge on its release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

