Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus is now in theatres, ready to entertain you! The film marks his reunion with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. While the aforementioned films were successful at the box office, things are not looking good this time. Why? Well, let’s go through advance booking trends for day 2 and you will get an idea!

Rohit Shetty has a streak of 11 back-to-back successful films and now all eyes are set on his latest comedy of errors. It has an exciting cast including Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shetty’s blockbuster team. With such names and Christmas holidays in place, hopes have been really high. Sadly, advance booking trends suggest a sad story.

As per the trade reports, Cirkus has so far witnessed advance booking of just 1.51 crores gross for day 2 i.e. Saturday. This is really disappointing and through walk-ins too, there are no huge expectations as the word-of-mouth isn’t favourable. As of now, the film isn’t going anywhere and is expected to crash from Monday onwards.

In major centres like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the filing fast shows are in the range of 8-10%. Let’s see if any turnaround happens in on-spot bookings.

Meanwhile, recently Rohit Shetty revealed that he has not taken a holiday for five years, when he graced The Kapil Sharma Show along with Ranveer Singh and other cast members.

“My family usually goes on vacations, but I don’t get time due to my tight schedule. But for me, my team is my family. I spend most of my time with them and I have no regrets. And I believe that if someone is not happy returning from a vacation and thinks that he has to go to work while on the flight, then that is a waste,” Shetty shared.

