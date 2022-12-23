Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Day 8 Morning Occupancy: James Cameron has successfully created yet another mammoth in India. It’s been a tremendous ride as the film already stands at 190 crores* just within span of a week. The Christmas festivities are yet to begin but so far the momentum looks promising just as ever. Scroll below for details!

It was supposed to be a double bonanza for movie buffs across the nation as Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh also dropped their Christmas treat in the form of Cirkus today. Unfortunately, the response hasn’t been meeting expectations so far and one of the major contributions is Avatar 2’s massive dominance.

As per the trends flowing in, Avatar: The Way of Water continues to remain the first choice of the audience. Despite beginning its second week today, the James Cameron directorial has witnessed morning occupancy of around 20%. This remains far better than Cirkus which was released today in the range of 18-20%.

The evening shows will only get better and a lot of theatres across the country are witnessing the ‘fast-filling’ scenario. As the frame goes, ‘don’t stop, won’t stop’ – that’s currently the case with Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Talking about the Indian run, the film has already crossed the lifetime of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in a span of just a week. Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files collections don’t seem too far either and it will be a crazy scenario to see that being crossed in this coming week.

In terms of the worldwide run, Avatar: The Way Of Water is witnessing a roadblock as there is a constant comparison with its first instalment, which turned out to be highest grossing movie of all time.

