Cirkus Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: For the longest time, Bollywood buffs have been craving to witness a masala entertainer and who does it better than Rohit Shetty? Boasting a star cast of Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hedge in lead, the film is now for the audience to watch but the response certainly isn’t as one expects. Scroll below as we detail the scenario at the ticket windows.

As most know, the current talk of the movie theatres is Avatar: The Way Of Water. The James Cameron film has been doing tremendously well in India and stealing all the limelight. Rohit Shetty is known to shatter records and with a powerhouse like Ranveer Singh during the Christmas festivities, he should have created a dhamaka on its opening day. We’ve previously seen it during Simmba. But unfortunately, that’s not the case so here.

Cirkus opened to mixed reviews from critics. In such scenarios, what plays a major role is the audience’s reaction and word of mouth. We have seen a movie like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minting massive collections despite the mixed outcome via reviewers. That’s the need of the hour for this Ranveer Singh starrer.

As per the trends flowing in, Cirkus is witnessing morning occupancy of 15-18% on Day 1. That indeed is a slow-mo scenario for a biggie directed by Rohit Shetty. However, with Christmas festivities kicking in, the movie is expected to pick up the desirable pace. There will also be a lot of spot bookings (hopefully) that will add on to the Day 1 numbers during the evening and night shows. Fingers crossed!

Cirkus also Deepika Padukone in a cameo role in the song, Current Laga Re. Varun Sharma, Murali Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra are amongst others who will be seen in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

