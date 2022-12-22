After thirteen years of long wait, James Cameron finally brought us the sequel of the highest-grossing film, Avatar, which is Avatar: The Way of Water. As it was released after so long, it surely is not disappointing the audience, and the visuals of this film are just remarkable, surpassing its predecessor. The fact that the action sequences of the film were shot at 48 FPS makes the film smoother visually, but that has turned out to be a problem in Japan, and as a result, some of the projectors in movie theatres are crashing.

Cameron’s film follows the story of Jake Sully after he becomes an unlikely champion of Pandora’s Omatikaya clan, the community of Na’vi that lives in the forest. The sequel deals with new challenges faced by the Sully family and how they tackle it all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avatar 2 is among those rare films that come in 48 fps 3D format that requires the latest technology to have the power to play the high frame rate format. According to a report by Bloomberg, several projectors in Japan’s theatres are crashing down. Only one theatre at Nagoya could fix this problem by lowering the film’s 48fps high frame rate playback to the standard 24fps one. Among the several theatres where the screenings failed to include The United Cinemas Co, Toho Co, and Tokyu Corp, the audience took to social media accounts to complain about the same.

As per reports, the AC Okada IMAX theatre tweeted about it, and it translates to, “Regarding the screening of the IMAX version of “Avatar: Way of Water,” which will be released on Friday (December 16), it was originally planned to be screened in the high frame rate version (48 fps), but due to various circumstances, the normal frame rate version will be screened. We are excited to announce that the 24 fps version will be shown.”

For the unversed, fps is the number of images displayed per second, and the standard frame rate for movies is 24 fps or frames per second. The movie Avatar: The Way of Water is shot in HFR or High Frame Rate, which is faster than 24fps as it provides better and smoother details.

James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water was released in the theatres on 16th December worldwide. It is being shown in 3D and 2D, in both 24fps and 48fps.

Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Scores The Best Tuesday Of 2022 In North America, Milestone Of $500 Million Already Crossed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News