After getting out of the weekend mode, Avatar 2 has entered into the festive mode now. In the opening weekend, a strong total came on board and as we gear up for long holidays, the film has started attracting more footfalls. In North America, a jump was witnessed on Tuesday. Speaking about the worldwide box office, a milestone of $500 million has been crossed!

Back in 2009, when the first part was released, it showed long legs at the box office and managed to attain historic success despite missing the earth-shattering start. A similar thing could be said about the latest release as after a huge Monday drop, a healthy jump was seen on Tuesday (in the domestic market). Globally too, the reports have been really good for weekdays.

As per Deadline, Avatar 2 saw $18.3 million coming in on Tuesday in the domestic market, making it the best Tuesday score of 2022. It surpassed Rise of Gru‘s $17.5 million. The tally in North America now stands at $168.6 million. Speaking about the worldwide box office, $58.5 million came in Tuesday, taking the total to $555.9 million. Looking at the pace, the film will be hitting the $1 billion mark soon!

Meanwhile, amid the box office talks of Avatar 2, James Cameron recently spoke about the pressures a filmmaker has to go through while making a movie at such a grand scale. Talking to IANS, Cameron shared that one of the pressures on many filmmakers is how to stay objective about their own film.

“There is also the pressure of getting the film done as quickly as possible and this is not a quick film to make clearly. We have had over 3000 vfx shots in this movie and too just to put that on perspective on ‘Terminator 2’, I had 42 VFX shots. So, that’s enormous pressure,” Cameron shared.

