Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has now slowed down at the box office after enjoying a glorious run for over two and a half months. The film managed to rake in as many box office feats as possible in the kitty, and despite Avatar 2’s release, it is still running in a few places. Already a 400 crore worldwide grosser, let’s take a look at where it is standing in its last days!

Released on 30th September, the Rishab Shetty directorial enjoyed a terrific run for over two months. Post that, the pace came down and it’s totally understood considering multiple releases each week. If not any film, it was clear that Avatar 2 will bring this thriller to the verge of its exhaustion. Running in its final days, the film has managed to add some more numbers.

As per the latest update, Kantara has earned 311 crores nett (inclusive of all languages) in India. In gross, it equals 366.98 crores. Adding another 44.10 crores gross from overseas, the grand worldwide total goes up to a whopping 411.08 crores gross. It’s already an unprecedented number for a film made on a mere 16 crores budget. It’s an all-time blockbuster!

Meanwhile, fans of Rishab Shetty are celebrating the fact that the actor-director-writer is now preparing for Kantara. Though there has been no official statement from Shetty about his plans, a ‘Daiva Nartaka’ has revealed the news. According to the ‘Daiva Nartaka’, Umesh Gandhakadu, Shetty had sought divine permission to take up the ‘Kantara’ sequel. And he added, “The local god has given his consent.”

The ‘Daiva Nartaka’ said, “Rishab Shetty asked us to carry out Panjurli (a local diety) seva in Mangaluru. I have done the seva in the Madivalabettu temple located at Bandale.”

