Allu Arjun fans are all charged up as his Pushpa 2 will be going on floors very soon. Amid this, the release of the first instalment was expected to create some hype for part 2 upon its release in Russia. However, the latest box office update is a complete shocker for us as the numbers have been dismal. Keep reading to know more!

It was yesterday, we reported how part 1 has completely failed at the box office in Russia. As the film was a commercial success in India and overseas territories despite Covid restrictions, Russia too was expected to contribute some good numbers. But that hasn’t happened as the Allu Arjun starrer was practically out of theatres within 3 days of its release, as per the reports.

Now, as covered by Tollywood.net, the box office collection Pushpa is out from Russia. It is learnt that the film has made just around 20 lakhs gross from 775 screens, which is a huge shocker as even the budget spent on promotions is far from recovered. These numbers, however, are yet to be officially confirmed.

Even though Pushpa flopped at the Russian box office, Allu Arjun did manage to win people’s hearts there with his humility. During one of the promotional tours, the actor was seen addressing the Russian fans in the Russian Russki Yazyk language in his signature Pushparaj swag which certainly left them all impressed. The actor collected a whole lot of claps and hooting from the crowd for his gesture.

The film was released in Russia on 8th December.

