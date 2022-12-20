Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s directorial has been performing exceptionally well at the box office worldwide since its release on December 16. The film was released amidst a lot of excitement and expectation from fans.

The science fiction thriller, which is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, is ringing the cash registers and had crossed the 100 crore mark in less than three days in the Indian market. Monday witnessed a collection of 18 crores which is nearly a 60% drop from Sunday’s collection.

Nevertheless, Avatar: The Way of Water still performed well in India in spite of the dip. As per early trends coming in, James Cameron’s ambitious film earned 14-16 Crores on Tuesday. Even though the collection seemingly dwindling due to the weekday curse, it needs a solid grasp now and it is expected to pick up again over the weekend. The total collection would stand around 160-162 crores in a five-day theatrical run at the box office.

Going by pace, Avatar 2 is likely to cross the 200-crore mark this week and continue to shatter all box office records.

As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to play in theaters around the world, it has clearly made a major impact on the film industry. Its impressive box office numbers and widespread acclaim are a testament to the visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience, James Cameron had promised.

James Cameron‘s film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The film follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they take on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

