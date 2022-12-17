If there’s one film that’s making the buzz all around is Avatar 2. The fans have waited for 13 long years to finally experience this magnum opus’ sequel and James Cameron has delivered just that. The film, as expected, has taken a bumper opening at the Indian box office. Now, let’s see how it performed on day 2!

As per audience reports coming in, James Cameron has exceeded all expectations and fans are going gaga over the cinematic experience in theatres and well. Speaking of the start, the film has recorded the second biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Endgame. It surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home by a huge margin.

Now, as per the early trends flowing in, Avatar 2 has closed its day 2 in the range of 44-46 crores (all languages), which is a healthy jump from day 1’s 40 crores. The grand total now stands in the range of 84-86 crores. Avatar: The Way Of Water is poised to witness monstrous Sunday and one hopes to hit the 50 crore mark.

Avatar 2 is expected to score above 130 crores in its opening weekend at the Indian box office. There are high chances that the film will hit 200 crore in its first week. Let’s see how the film performs!

Meanwhile, Avatar 2’s estimated budget is around $350-400 million which would come around 2895 crores to 3309 crores in INR. The film is released in IMAX 3D, 4DX, 3D and 2D.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

