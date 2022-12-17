Drishyam 2 does the unthinkable. Despite being in its fifth week and facing immense competition from Avatar: The Way of Water which brought in over 40 crores at the Indian box office, the suspense drama is still going strong. So much so that it managed to have yet another excellent day of over 1 crore. Now, this is truly commendable since a majority of biggies too lose steam by this point and here the film is still collecting in crore.

This was seen from the fact that the collections hardly fell on Friday [1.07 crores] when compared to Thursday collections of 1.34 crores. That’s around a 20% drop, which is just simply fantastic. It also pretty much shows that yet again there would be a huge jump on Saturday, though it has to be seen if it would be on the same lines as the last few weeks when a 100% jump was being evidenced. It was also happening due to lack of any competition but with Avatar: The Way of Water around it, the Ajay Devgn film isn’t the only choice available for the audience.

The Abhishek Pathak-directed film has now reached 216.77 cr and will most definitely cross the 220 crores mark by the time the weekend is through. By the time Cirkus arrived next weekend, Drishyam 2 would have come quite close to the 225 crores mark. However, with this superb hold on Friday, the film is now in a real chance to go past Chennai Express’ lifetime of 232 crores.

Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

