James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is finally out in theatres now and as expected, initial shows are showing bumper response. The box office has been set on fire, which was clearly hinted by advance booking trends. While everyone is working in favour, the film just missed a chance to go past Spider-Man: No Way Home on day 1 advance ticket sales. Keep reading to know more!

Yesterday, we reported that the film has surpassed the opening day advance booking figures of Thor: Love And Thunder in India. In the same, we predicted that even Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home would be crossed too. However, Avatar: The Way Of Water missed the Tom Holland starrer by an inch.

As per the closing update (before the first show starts) for day 1 advance booking, Avatar 2 earned 21.10 crores gross in India. It’s a huge mark already but it just missed Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 22 crores gross. Nonetheless, the James Cameron directorial is all set for a blockbuster start at the Indian box office.

Speaking about the screen count, Avatar 2 is opened on above 3800 screens all across the country, making it the biggest-ever release for a Hollywood film here.

Meanwhile, recently James Cameron asked people not to “whine” about the length of Avatar: The Way of Water. The 68-year-old director doesn’t think people should complain about its 3-hour and 10-minute run time because so many TV viewers are willing to binge-watch the entire series in one sitting. He said it while talking to Empire magazine.

