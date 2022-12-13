Covid-19 has changed the way of life and James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ isn’t untouched by it. The Hollywood director has opted out of the premiere of the highly anticipated Avatar 2 in Los Angeles after he contracted Covid-19.

Cameron, who has not brought a film he directed to Hollywood’s backyard since 2009 when the game-changing ‘Avatar‘ debuted, is asymptomatic and feeling well, reports ‘Variety’. He will continue to engage in publicity for the film, albeit virtually.

Industry players and lucky fans pouring into the Hollywood and Highland complex Monday night (Pacific Standard Time) will have to make do with the film’s starry cast, which includes Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

According to ‘Variety’, James Cameron did attend the film’s world premiere in London last week. His latest opens this Friday and looks to close the year with a bang for distributor Disney.

Reports have the opening weekend box office projections at $150 million minimum. The film also scored a release in China, bolstering its chances for profitability. The film has received a rapturous reception in early media screenings, rained on with superlatives like “phenomenal”, “breathtaking” and “epic”.

“The sequel takes place more than a decade after the events of its predecessor and tells the story of ‘the Sully family’ (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure,” as per a synopsis.

Avatar: The Way of Water is directed by James Cameron and sees Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprising their roles from the original film. It also stars Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

